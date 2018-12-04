Today (Dec. 4), Foot Locker revealed its exclusive Nike drops for December that features a “Home & Away” collection and a bonus to the brand’s “Discover Your Air” campaign, a 20th anniversary of the Tuned Air model.

Home will forever be home. @MaxoKream #Houston#Nike Home & Away Collection

Home Pack Launching 12/6, Only in the Home Market and Online.

Away Pack Launching 12/22, In-Store and Online. pic.twitter.com/9YTjiBHJni — Foot Locker (@footlocker) December 4, 2018

The “Home & Away” collection pays homage to the sneaker communities of Houston, Atlanta and Miami. The pack of kicks features Nike Air Max 95, Air Force 1 Hi, Air Force Low and Air Max Plus/97 colorways that honor each city. Each model gets a unique “Home” and “Away” colorway.

Also, Nike and Foot Locker recruited Denzel Curry and Hassan Whiteside for Miami, Maxo Kream and Dallas Keuchel for Houston and YFN Lucci and Calvin Ridley for Atlanta—all to create exclusive digital content for the campaign.

The “Home” colorways drop in their cirties and online the Thursday, Dec. 6 while they “Away” versions are due out Saturday, Dec. 22. More cities are set to arrive in early 2019.

As for the Tuned Air 20th Anniversary, a Foot Locker-exclusive in the Nike Air Max Plus “Greedy” in Fire/Blue will be out in-stores and online on Saturday, Dec. 8. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 15 a Nike Air Max Plus OG Purple will arrive followed by the Nike Air Max Plus OG Hyper Blue on Saturday, Dec. 22. Each release will coincide with the release of video content featuring Juice Wrld, The Real Tarzan and Ozuna celebrating the sneaker’s history.

Check out detailed images of the kicks in the gallery. See YFN’s Lucci’s video below.

—

Photo: Foot Locker

Nike Unveils “Home & Away” and Tuned Air 20th Anniversary Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com