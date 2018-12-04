Nike Unveils “Home & Away” and Tuned Air 20th Anniversary Pack

Today (Dec. 4), Foot Locker revealed its exclusive Nike drops for December that features a “Home & Away” collection and a bonus to the brand’s “Discover Your Air” campaign, a 20th anniversary of the Tuned Air model.
The “Home & Away” collection pays homage to the sneaker communities of Houston, Atlanta and Miami. The pack of kicks features Nike Air Max 95, Air Force 1 Hi, Air Force Low and Air Max Plus/97 colorways that honor each city. Each model gets a unique “Home” and “Away” colorway.
Also, Nike and Foot Locker recruited Denzel Curry and Hassan Whiteside for Miami, Maxo Kream and Dallas Keuchel for Houston and YFN Lucci and Calvin Ridley for Atlanta—all to create exclusive digital content for the campaign.
The “Home” colorways drop in their cirties and online the Thursday, Dec. 6 while they “Away” versions are due out Saturday, Dec. 22. More cities are set to arrive in early 2019.
As for the Tuned Air 20th Anniversary, a Foot Locker-exclusive in the Nike Air Max Plus “Greedy” in Fire/Blue will be out in-stores and online on Saturday, Dec. 8. Then, on Saturday, Dec. 15 a Nike Air Max Plus OG Purple will arrive followed by the Nike Air Max Plus OG Hyper Blue on Saturday, Dec. 22. Each release will coincide with the release of video content featuring Juice Wrld, The Real Tarzan and Ozuna celebrating the sneaker’s history.
Check out detailed images of the kicks in the gallery. See YFN’s Lucci’s video below.
1. Nike Air Force One (ATL Home) – Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 6th
Nike Air Force One (ATL Home) $100
2. Foot Locker Nike Tuned Air 20th AnniversarySource:Foot Locker
December 8th
Nike Air Max Plus “Greedy” in Fire/Blue $160
3. Nike Air Max 95 (HOU Home) – Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 6th
Nike Air Max 95 (HOU Home) $170
4. Nike Air Max 95 (HOU Away) – Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 22nd
Nike Air Max 95 (HOU Away) $170
5. Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 22nd
Nike Air Max Plus 97 (MIA Away) $170
6. Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 6th
Nike Air Max Plus 97 (MIA Home) $170
7. Foot Locker Nike Tuned Air 20th AnniversarySource:Foot Locker
December 15th
Nike Air Max Plus OG Purple $160
8. Foot Locker Nike Tuned Air 20th AnniversarySource:Foot Locker
December 22nd
Nike Air Max Plus OG Hyper Blue $160
9. Nike Air Max Plus “Greedy” – Foot Locker Nike Tuned Air 20th AnniversarySource:Foot Locker
December 8th
Nike Air Max Plus “Greedy” in Fire/Blue $160
10. Nike Air Force One (ATL Away) – Foot Locker Home & Away packSource:Foot Locker
December 22nd
Nike Air Force One (ATL Away) $110