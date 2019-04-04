Future Compared Himself To Nipsey Hussle, Black Twitter Quickly Told Him To Sit His Dumb A** Down

Future thinks he and Nipsey Hussle have a lot in common. As the hip-hop community mourns the loss of the prolific rapper, they continue to shed light on Hussle’s philanthropist ways.

Rapper Young Scooter posted a tribute to the late community activist, saying, “We need more n****s like @ nipseyhussle.” Rapper Future, known for his f*ck boy ways, commented, “Yeah we do need more like us…”

Oh yeah?

Not only were fans pissed Future compared himself to Nipsey, who was a beacon in his community, they quickly denounced Future’s opportunistic intentions to celebrate himself amid Hussle’s tragic death.

Needless to say, Black Twitter wasn’t here for it and let the Dirty Sprite rapper have it.

