No Chance: Chance the Rapper Defends His Support For Kanye West’s Presidential Run

When Chance The Rapper rapped “I met Kanye West, I’m never going to hell” on his feature on “Ultralight Beam” in 2016, little did we know Twitter would drag him to hell in 2020 as he defends his mentor’s presidential run. Chance is standing alone on the hill of YE as he took on the entire Twitter questioning those who opposed Kanye’s presidential run.

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, the Chicago rapper shared his thoughts on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The whole episode began after Kanye West shared a new song called “DONDA”, with Chance replying “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh”.

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

He followed up with 20 more Tweets ranging from questioning a two system party, reparations, education, and prison reform and finally concluding with “Ok sprinting down the hill now: I understand the improbability of Ye winning the 46th Presidential seat and I understand that everyone voting for Biden isn’t necessarily doing so enthusiastically. I am for black liberation and do not accept my recent endorsement from Terry Crews”.

I feel your pain😂😂😂 https://t.co/JSVTLYRBeb — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 13, 2020

Twitter was not here for Chance’s political take on Kanye, scroll down to see people like John Legend, national writers, and fans try and explain to him the issues with his stance.

