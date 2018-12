Twitter Reacts To Offset Trying To Win Back Cardi B At The Rolling Loud Festival

1. Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2018 Source:Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 15: Singer Cardi B is presented a ‘Take Me Back’ card onstage by her husband Offset during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,adult,music,singer,california,city of los angeles,females,men,three quarter length,incidental people,music festival,day 2,husband,kiari cephus,stage – performance space,cardi b,rolling loud festival

5. There is nothing cute about this. #CardiB is at work. #Offset went and forced this interaction in a public setting. This is text book abuse tactics. I hope whoever let him on stage is fired. pic.twitter.com/ET4dRjuTVr — LaBlaq, the final Fantastic. (@LoveAndShalom) December 16, 2018

7. Cardi talking about Offset on her ig live a couple minutes ago. #CardiB #Offset pic.twitter.com/cZnnTYuLge — blah (@fushigiqueen) December 16, 2018

11. Nah at this point this is harressment from Offset and his mates. He crashed her set at Rolling Loud to say "All i want to say is I'm sorry bro" #CardiB pic.twitter.com/40jhushsvs — Men[h]a (@Jay_Zola_) December 16, 2018

12. Offsetjust jumped on stage to ask @Cardib to take him back. Learn to listen to your wife bro. Everyone knows she loves texts from her exes when they want a second chance 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #RollingLoud #cardib pic.twitter.com/Bmz39Ef9yg — Andys Rule (@Andysrule) December 16, 2018

