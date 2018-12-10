Offset Admits He Misses Cardi B, Black Twitter Reminds Him He’s The Reason Why She’s Gone

Days after Offset blamed everyone else for why he and Cardi B are on their way to divorce court— via his“Y’all won” tweet–he’s baaaaaack.

On Sunday (Dec. 9), the Migos rapper took to social media to express just how much the breakup has him in his feelings.

“F*ck Yall. I miss Cardi,” he tweeted.

FUCK YALL I MISS CARDI — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 9, 2018

Sigh…Yeah, he really tried it.

As I wrote before, this “yall” he is referring to must be “us,” the same folks he believes were working in the shadows behind his back, being full-out negative on social media as a means to conspire against the couple in hopes to make their relationship fail.

Thankfully, Black Twitter wasn’t going to let him get away with making this about “us” again and reminded him why his soon-to-be-dismantled marriage is nothing more than his own triflin’ fault.

