On This Day September 6, 1987: MC Shan Was Born

MC Shan, real name Shawn Moltke was born today on September 6, 1965, in Queensbridge, New York. He emerged as an important M.C. in the early days of hip-hop. Rap legends came after him, legends like Nas and Mobb Deep. Shan’s career started with DJ Marley Marl, a partnership that led to his debut album, “Down by Law,” which was released in 1987.