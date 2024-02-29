Leap day is one of the rarest days on our calendar, as it only appears 2-3 times a decade. People who are born on February 29th don’t have a day on calendar every year. So in it’s absence do they celebrate on February 28th, or March 1st? Maybe they have a huge party every four years when their birthday is eligible to be recognized.
Nonetheless, these rare people still exist, and because they may not ‘officially’ celebrate their birthday every year, their solar returns tend to fly under the radar.
Here is a list of celebrities that you may not have known were born on ‘Leap Day’
Leap Day: Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Born on February 29th was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Ja Rule (Rapper)Source:Getty
2. Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)Source:Getty
3. Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)Source:Getty
4. Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)Source:Getty
5. Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)Source:Getty
Mark Foster of Foster the People on TV show Live From Abbey Road, Abbey Road Studios, London, 25th August 2011. (Photo by Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,uk,london – england,television show,live event,august,2011,foster the people,mark foster – american musician
6. Chris Conley (Singer and guitar player in the band Saves the Day)Source:Getty
7. Saul Williams (Artist)Source:Getty
8. Eric Kendricks (NFL Player)Source:Getty
9. Jessica Long (Paralympic swimmer)Source:Getty
10. Michèle Morgan (French actress)Source:Getty
11. Pepper Martin (Baseball Player)Source:Getty
12. Al Rosen (Baseball Player)Source:Getty
13. William A. Wellman (Film Director)Source:Getty
14. Taylor Twellman (Soccer Player)Source:Getty
15. James Mitchell (All My Children”, ABC-TV, 1980’s)Source:Getty
16. Jack R. Lousma (Astronaut)Source:Getty
17. Alex Rocco (actor, played Moe Greene in “The Godfather”)Source:Getty
18. Cam Ward (NHL player)Source:Getty
19. Ken Foree (actor, best known from the horror film “Dawn of the Dead”)Source:Getty
20. Jesse Usher (actor, co-starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence”)Source:Getty
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won’t Believe This Georgia Woman’s 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Drake Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Released From Prison & Immediately Sparks Backlash
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
20 Creepiest Things To Whisper In Someone’s Ear While Hugging
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass