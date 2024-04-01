Get Ready DMV Barbz!
Gag City is stopping in DC tonight and we want to be prepared for the Queen’s arrivial!
Below is the set list for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour courtesy of Setlist.Fm so you can ensure there aren’t any slip-ups in your rapping on show night!
Get Ready DC Barbz! Here’s The Pink Friday 2 World Tour Set List was originally published on 92q.com
1. I’m the Best (Shortened)
2. Barbie Dangerous
3. FTCU
4. Hard White (Shortened)
5. Press Play
6. Win Again (Shortened)
7. We Go Up (Shortened)
8. Big Difference (Shortened)
9. Beep Beep
10. Pink Birthday
11. Feeling Myself
12. Favorite (Shortened)
13. Cowgirl
14. High School
15. Needle
16. Ganja Burn
17. Chun-Li
18. Red Ruby Da Sleeze
19. Barbie World
20. Roman’s Revenge (Shortened)
21. Monster
22. Fallin 4 U
23. Right Thru Me (Shortened)
24. Save Me (Shortened)
25. Here I Am (Shortened)
26. Let Me Calm Down
27. Nicki Hendrix (Shortened)
28. Super Freaky Girl (Shortened)
29. Anaconda (Shortened)
30. Pink Friday Girls (Shortened)
31. Super Bass
32. The Night Is Still Young (Shortened)
33. Moment For Life
34. Starships
35. Everybody (Encore)
