We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform.

Since Floyd’s fateful – and fatal – confrontation with officers on May 25, 2020, his name and likeness have been immortalized in popular culture. Today we highlight artwork dedicated to Floyd as the fight toward equality, and justice for all continues.

Check out the gallery below to see 10 powerful images honoring the life of George Floyd.

