Pregnant City Girls Star Yung Miami Reportedly Shot At 14 Times Leaving Studio, Twitter In Shock #YungMiami

Yung Miami narrowly dodged bullets Monday night while leaving a Miami recording studio, with details surrounding the shooting still pouring in. The City Girls star is far along in her pregnancy and reports on the ground say she had to run for cover after ducking an alleged 14 gunshots.

According to Instagram page The Neighborhood Talk, Yung Miami, real name Caresha Brownlee, was leaving Circle House studios and inside her G-Wagon when the shots rang off. According to the person who captured the incident via their smartphone, Yung Miami avoided being struck and ran before police arrived on the scene.

“I got the story first because I was standing right there. Caresha new G Wagon was shot at leaving Circle House…YALL need to give her better security! Poor baby was running across the street tryna run b4 police came. Smh wow prayers for her and baby 808’s protection,” read the caption of the Instagram video from the scene of the shooting.

Yung Miami was the target of a disgusting freestyle verse from jailed troll Kodak Black where he rapped about punching her in the stomach. It isn’t clear yet what prompted this heinous act, and as of Tuesday morning, Yung Miami’s name is trending nationwide on Twitter with a bevy of reactions. We’ve collected some of them for viewing below.

