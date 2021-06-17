Whether you’re partial to waxing, agree with Amber Rose’s belief that the bush is back in style, or find yourself somewhere in between, a smooth and hairless bikini line is non-negotiable. Upon nurturing your bikini line, there is still more work to be done. Achieving and maintaining a baby soft bikini line for the long haul takes consistency and using the right products.
For starters, taking the steps to keep your skin moisturized while calming inflammation and redness is key for keeping your bikini line in order. Since discoloration in the bikini area is a common factor for melanin-rich skin, taking the time to exfoliate while using gentle products will go a long way in helping you get the silky-smooth bikini line of your dreams. Of course, adding an oil or serum into the mix is smart to tackle a variety of bikini skincare concerns from ingrown hairs to dry skin. In other words, there are a plethora of products you need that may have not crossed your mind.
In the spirit of helping you keep your bikini line in tip-top shape, we’re here to give you the full scoop on must-have products to stock up on. From body polishes to aftershave liquids, here are five of the best bikini-centered products to try.
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In Shape was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tend Skin Liquid Tend Skin Care SolutionSource:Target
Personally, ingrown hairs have become an absolute pain for me to deal with. No matter how much I exfoliate and moisturize my skin, those annoying bumps seem to pop out out of nowhere. Thankfully Tend Skin Solution ($25.99, Amazon.com) has come in major clutch. This liquid works wonders to reduce the appearance on ingrown hairs and razor bumps with regular use. It also helps to keep skin irritation at bay.
2. Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel CreamSource:Target
One of the easiest ways to go from stubble to smooth is with a hair removal cream. Thanks to Veet Aloe Vera Legs & Body Hair Remover Gel Cream ($10.29, Target.com), you can get the job done without the messiness or the discomfort. This formula is designed with sensitive skin types in mind. It’s made with aloe that helps to moisturize and soothe skin. Plus, it boasts a violet blossom scent that you’ll approve of.
3. Raya Calming Mint GelSource:Raya
Once your hair removal method is complete, you’ll need to show your skin some TLC. This is where the Raya Calming Mint Gel ($18.00, Amazon.com) comes in. This number is a cult-favorite aftershave and waxing gel that works to soften, soothe, condition, and calm skin while protecting against irritation. Trust me, your bikini line will thank you!
4. Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish ScrubSource:Target
Exfoliation is the name of the skincare game. There is no way to get around it. Before you decide to remove your hair, you need to exfoliate in order to remove dead skin cells that surround hair follicles — per Healthline. This should be done a day or two before hair removal to achieve the best results.
One of my favorites exfoliants is the Dove Pomegranate Seeds & Shea Butter Exfoliating Body Polish Scrub ($5.99, Target.com). This offering has a moisture-rich formulas that hydrates skin, while working to remove dead skin cells without the harsh feel. It is sure to give your skin the attention it needs.
5. SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35Source:Target
One thing that may not cross your mind when thinking of bikini line maintenance is sunscreen. The myth about melanated skin tones not needing sunscreen has already been dispelled, so it’s time to get with the program. If not, dark marks can worsen and sun damage can become a factor. Make things easy on yourself with the help of the SheaMoisture Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil Mineral Sunscreen SPF 35 ($11.99, Target.com). This nourishing pick is made with vitamin E and jojoba oil to give your skin the level of hydration that it requires. It’s also formulated with broad spectrum SPF 35 that protects against UVA/UVB rays with ease. Plus, it’s water-resistant. Just smooth it on every 80 minutes and your melanin will remain protected.