These Are The Rappers Who Love Donald Trump

Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like there’s an overabundance of rappers out there who really love them some Donald J. Trump. We just talked about how DaBaby recently referred to Trump as ‘gangsta’ for pardoning Kodak Black, but don’t be fooled into thinking that he’s the only one who appears to want DT back in the White House.
OK, maybe ‘love’ is too strong of a word. But ol’ Donny has a grip on the hearts of at least a few of some of the most popular rappers out right now. Who can forget Kanye West’s MAGA hat days? Or when Lil Wayne publicly endorsed Trump and co-signed the ‘Platinum Plan’ for the black community?
Now, of course, we live in a ‘free’ country and people have the right to support whoever they want – even if that person is essentially the rallying leader of white supremacy groups across the nation. People’s political preferences are personal, and we all know that not one man or woman is enough to quell all of the problems of the United States.
Long story short, do with this information what you feel!
With the presidential primaries less than a year and a half away, let’s take a look at some recent times where rappers have come out in public support of the 45th President of the United States.
1. DaBaby
DaBaby talks about how gangsta Donny is for pardoning Kodak Black from prison.
2. Kanye WestSource:Getty
Yeezy went from “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” to wearing Make America Great Again snapbacks. Some stuff is just too wild to be made up.
3. Kodak BlackSource:Getty
Kodak has never been shy of supporting Trump, and once said, “I wouldn’t give a damn if he let me out of prison anyway. I was still f*ckin’ with Trump.”
4. Lil Pump
Trump was so excited to have the ‘Gucci Mane’ rapper at one of his rallies that he accidentally referred to him as Lil Pimp.
5. 50 Cent… but just for a minute!
50 Cent was extremely opposed to what appeared to be a planned tax increase for the wealthy from Joe Biden’s camp back during the 202o presidential campaigns. But after some public maligning and a harsh word from ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler, Fif came through with a change of heart.
6. Fivio Foreign
Fivio Foreign’s 2019 since ‘Big Drip’ featured a person wearing a customized MAGA hat. In this clip Foreign explains his thought process behind that move.
7. Lil WayneSource:Getty
Lil Wayne was also gifted a pardon from DT on his last official day as president. Weezy potentially faced a 10-year prison sentence for a gun charge.
8. Waka Flocka FlameSource:Getty
Wake once nearly broke the internet for saying that Trump was a better president than Barak Obama.
9. BlocBoy JBSource:Getty
BlocBoy JB once tweeted “Trump Might Would Got My Vote If I Wasn A Felon.”
10. Asian Doll
Asian Doll was once dragged online for this rant, where she explicitly claims “I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho.”