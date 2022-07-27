These Are The Rappers Who Love Donald Trump

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Maybe it’s just me, but it feels like there’s an overabundance of rappers out there who really love them some Donald J. Trump. We just talked about how DaBaby recently referred to Trump as ‘gangsta’ for pardoning Kodak Black, but don’t be fooled into thinking that he’s the only one who appears to want DT back in the White House.

OK, maybe ‘love’ is too strong of a word. But ol’ Donny has a grip on the hearts of at least a few of some of the most popular rappers out right now. Who can forget Kanye West’s MAGA hat days? Or when Lil Wayne publicly endorsed Trump and co-signed the ‘Platinum Plan’ for the black community?

Now, of course, we live in a ‘free’ country and people have the right to support whoever they want – even if that person is essentially the rallying leader of white supremacy groups across the nation. People’s political preferences are personal, and we all know that not one man or woman is enough to quell all of the problems of the United States.

Long story short, do with this information what you feel!

With the presidential primaries less than a year and a half away, let’s take a look at some recent times where rappers have come out in public support of the 45th President of the United States.

