Bring on the slime!
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards carpet kicked off with a bang Saturday afternoon at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, with host DJ Khaled, Tia Mowry, Migos and more of our faves hitting the blue carpet with their kids in tow.
Jennifer Hudson was also on hand, showing off her spring style in bright orange fringed pants, and Will Smith stepped away from the set of Bad Boyz II to promote his upcoming live-action film Aladdin, striking a pose with his two co-stars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.
Take a peek at all the celebs who hit the carpet before the show in our 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Rundown!
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 23: Caleb McLaughlin attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
2. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 23: (L-R) Nicole Tuck, Asahd Tuck Khaled and DJ Khaled attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
3. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: DJ Khaled attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
4. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – Red CarpetSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 23: Daniella Perkins attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
5. US-ENTERTAINMENT-NICKELODEON-KIDS-AWARDSSource:Getty
Hip Hop Artists Takeoff, Offset and Quavo from Migos arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)
6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-NICKELODEON-KIDS-AWARDSSource:Getty
Hip Hop Artists Takeoff, Offset and Quavo from Migos arrive for the 32nd Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images)
7. 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
Asia Monet Ray attends the Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards held at the USC Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
8. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Naomi Scott, Will Smith and Mena Massoud attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)
9. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Music group Migos and guests attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)
10. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Janelle Monáe attends Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)
11. Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: King Cairo Stevenson and Tyga attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/FilmMagic)