Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

Bring on the slime!

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards carpet kicked off with a bang Saturday afternoon at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, with host DJ Khaled, Tia Mowry, Migos and more of our faves hitting the blue carpet with their kids in tow.

Jennifer Hudson was also on hand, showing off her spring style in bright orange fringed pants, and Will Smith stepped away from the set of Bad Boyz II to promote his upcoming live-action film Aladdin, striking a pose with his two co-stars Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud.

Take a peek at all the celebs who hit the carpet before the show in our 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Rundown!

