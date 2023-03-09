HomeStyle & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-ESSENCE-AWARDS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.

From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.

Related Content: 6 Times Sheryl Lee Ralph Stunned In Looks Styled By Her Daughter Ivy Coco

Naturi Naughton-Lewis: Making Power Moves

5 Times Meagan Good Broke The Internet With Her Bangin’ Body

 

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash-Betts looked stunning in this red power suit with black detailing and a slicked back ponytail. 

2. Storm Reid

Storm Reid Source:Getty

Storm Reid was everything in this Simkhai leather look. 

3. Megan Good

Megan Good Source:Getty

Megan Good looked gorgeous in this teal, cut out Manuri gown. 

4. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Greta Constantine look. 

5. Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph Source:Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show in this vibrant Adreain Guillory gown. 

6. Naturi Naughton-Lewis

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Source:Getty

Naturi Naughton-Lewis paired her purple sequins set with the most precious accessory; her gorgeous baby bump! The actress was glowing!

7. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss Source:Getty

Kandi Burruss said go bold, or go home! The singer and entrepreneur wore a neon yellow suit, partnered with a neon green and black top.

8. Amber Riley

Amber Riley Source:Getty

Amber Riley gave drama and dimensions in a powder blue custom Sarlea Mah dress, paired with Miu Miu heels.

9. Angela Lewis

Angela Lewis Source:Getty

Angela Lewis cradled her growing baby bump in a printed floor-length gown.

10. Loni Love

Loni Love Source:Getty

Talk show host and comedian Loni Love graced the carpet in a red floral dress.

11. Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe Source:Getty

Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe posed on the carpet together. The friends looked fresh to death with Taylor in plaid trousers and Waithe in red matching set.

12. Gail Bean

Gail Bean Source:Getty

Gail Bean looked vibrant in a neon green ruffled cocktail dress.

13. Brandee Evans

Brandee Evans Source:Getty

Brandee Evans gave us top-tier looks in an electric blue cocktail dress with oversized ruffled sleeves.

14. Jerrie Johnson

Jerrie Johnson Source:Getty

Jerrie Johnson went for a daring look in a white vest that covered her bosom.

15. Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran Source:Getty

Karrueche debuted her big chop on the carpet of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. The actress looked amazing in an off white bardot top and matching pants.

16. Shoniqua Shandai

Shoniqua Shandai Source:Getty

Shoniqua Shandai gave off royalty vibes in a purple dress that featured a long train.

17. Bresha Webb

Bresha Webb Source:Getty

Bresha Webb looked stunning in a white tuxedo dress that featured structured sleeves, and a slit up the middle.

18. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin never misses! The young actress and mogul oozed spring vibes in a floral dress that featured white tulle sleeves.

19. Tamara Mowry

Tamara Mowry Source:Getty

Tamera Mowry radiated on the carpet in a floral cocktail dress.

20. Skai Jackson

Skai Jackson Source:Getty

Skai Jackson opted for a gorgeous pastel floor-length gown, with ruffled sleeves.

21. Yandy Smith

Yandy Smith Source:Getty

Yandy Smith wore a chic single-shoulder crop top with a matching floor-length skirt.

22. Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry Source:Getty

Tia Mowry sizzled in a plaid tweet blazer dress.

More From KYSDC
Close