Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks At The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

It’s time for us to get our fashion fix once again but this time, from this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Event. The annual event once again brought out the best of Black women in Hollywood and it’s safe to say that the Black excellence was on full display because many of our favorite ladies showed up and showed out in their very best looks.
From our style queen Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Sheryl Lee Ralph and everyone in between, the girls were no strangers to showing off their hottest looks for one of the biggest events of the year for Black Hollywood. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our Red Carpet Rundown from this year’s star studded Black Women in Hollywood Event.
Naturi Naughton-Lewis: Making Power Moves
1. Niecy Nash-BettsSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts looked stunning in this red power suit with black detailing and a slicked back ponytail.
2. Storm ReidSource:Getty
Storm Reid was everything in this Simkhai leather look.
3. Megan GoodSource:Getty
Megan Good looked gorgeous in this teal, cut out Manuri gown.
4. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson looked like a dream in this Greta Constantine look.
5. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the show in this vibrant Adreain Guillory gown.
6. Naturi Naughton-LewisSource:Getty
Naturi Naughton-Lewis paired her purple sequins set with the most precious accessory; her gorgeous baby bump! The actress was glowing!
7. Kandi BurrussSource:Getty
Kandi Burruss said go bold, or go home! The singer and entrepreneur wore a neon yellow suit, partnered with a neon green and black top.
8. Amber RileySource:Getty
Amber Riley gave drama and dimensions in a powder blue custom Sarlea Mah dress, paired with Miu Miu heels.
9. Angela LewisSource:Getty
Angela Lewis cradled her growing baby bump in a printed floor-length gown.
10. Loni LoveSource:Getty
Talk show host and comedian Loni Love graced the carpet in a red floral dress.
11. Teyana Taylor and Lena WaitheSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor and Lena Waithe posed on the carpet together. The friends looked fresh to death with Taylor in plaid trousers and Waithe in red matching set.
12. Gail BeanSource:Getty
Gail Bean looked vibrant in a neon green ruffled cocktail dress.
13. Brandee EvansSource:Getty
Brandee Evans gave us top-tier looks in an electric blue cocktail dress with oversized ruffled sleeves.
14. Jerrie JohnsonSource:Getty
Jerrie Johnson went for a daring look in a white vest that covered her bosom.
15. Karrueche TranSource:Getty
Karrueche debuted her big chop on the carpet of the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. The actress looked amazing in an off white bardot top and matching pants.
16. Shoniqua ShandaiSource:Getty
Shoniqua Shandai gave off royalty vibes in a purple dress that featured a long train.
17. Bresha WebbSource:Getty
Bresha Webb looked stunning in a white tuxedo dress that featured structured sleeves, and a slit up the middle.
18. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin never misses! The young actress and mogul oozed spring vibes in a floral dress that featured white tulle sleeves.
19. Tamara MowrySource:Getty
Tamera Mowry radiated on the carpet in a floral cocktail dress.
20. Skai JacksonSource:Getty
Skai Jackson opted for a gorgeous pastel floor-length gown, with ruffled sleeves.
21. Yandy SmithSource:Getty
Yandy Smith wore a chic single-shoulder crop top with a matching floor-length skirt.
22. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry sizzled in a plaid tweet blazer dress.
