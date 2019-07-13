Rihanna Stans Upset Over Pharrell Williams Possibly Producing On New LP

Rihanna just trolled all 73 million of her Instagram followers by teasing herself for not releasing new music for the year in clever fashion. However, it appears that Pharrell Williams is possibly working with Bad Girl RiRi on the new project in some capacity, which oddly enough had some of her Navy fans upset.

This past Thursday (July 11), Rihanna posted an image of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd in where she shows off a lie detector reading stating the words, “Guys it was all a lie.” The video was the punchline for the Barbadian superstar to poke fun at herself in promising her Navy faithful that new music is coming.

However, folks creeping in the comments saw Pharell comment “They ain’t ready” thus prompting a strange response on Twitter Saturday (July 13) morning. Both Pharell and Rihana’s names have been trending on the social media network, with some fans wondering if the promised reggae album from the singer is still in the works and what Skateboard P could actually bring to the table.

Keep in mind, these two have worked out hits in the past, most recently 2017’s “Lemon” single. The beef from the stans is the work Pharrell did on Ariana Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener, not realizing P has been doing this since the 1990s.

And let’s all keep in mind, this isn’t a true confirmation, just all speculation.

Check out the reactions below.

After 3 years of silence, Fenty boss #Rihanna is about to release a new album, and looks like she'll be working with Pharrell. Who's excited? 😍 pic.twitter.com/8Y5YpSYTYZ — Calitunes (@CalitunesMedia) July 13, 2019

