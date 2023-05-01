93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian as the two just revealed they are expecting…again!

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 1 where the gorgeous athlete revealed her growing baby bump, confirming that the two are expecting their second baby together.

Serena and Alexis are already parents to their adorable 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and looked overjoyed on the Met Gala’s carpet after revealing that they’ll be second time parents.

Serena, dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, debuted her bump on the carpet and also shared a photo to her Instagram with the big news, sharing a post with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

We’re so happy for their growing family! Check out photos of Serena, Alexis and her baby bump below.

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com