Celebrity Kids

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala

Published on May 1, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and her hubby Alexis Ohanian as the two just revealed they are expecting…again!

MUST SEE: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

The couple attended the Met Gala on Monday, May 1 where the gorgeous athlete revealed her growing baby bump, confirming that the two are expecting their second baby together.

Serena and Alexis are already parents to their adorable  4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and looked overjoyed on the Met Gala’s carpet after revealing that they’ll be second time parents.

Serena, dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, debuted her bump on the carpet and also shared a photo to her Instagram with the big news, sharing a post with the caption, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

We’re so happy for their growing family! Check out photos of  Serena, Alexis and her baby bump below.

Serena Williams Announces Baby No. 2 Before 2023 Met Gala  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Serena Williams Debuts Her Baby Bump

Serena Williams Debuts Her Baby Bump Source:Getty

Dressed in a black and white Gucci gown, the expectant mother served a lewk while showing off her growing bump.

2. Serena In Gucci

Serena In Gucci Source:Getty

The athlete looked stunning as she modeled her curve hugging Gucci dress to perfection which she accessorized with white pearls and a headdress. 

3. Serena and Alexis

Serena and Alexis Source:Getty

Serena poses with her Alexis Ohanian while attending the 2023 Met Gala. 

4. Serving Lewks

Serving Lewks Source:Getty

We’re in love with Serena’s Gucci slay!

5. Proud Parents

Proud Parents Source:Getty

Alexis and Serena were all smiles after revealing their big pregnancy news. 

More From KYSDC
Close