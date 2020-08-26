He Don’t Speak For Us: Black Twitter Is Social Distancing Itself From Talcum X aka Shaun King

Shaun King is bringing unnecessary attention to the call for justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake after he posted some heada** tweets.
Black Twitter is quickly distancing itself from Shaun King, aka Talcum X, which is hilariously trending after he was called out by many on the right for a tweet threatening to name and blame officers for the shooting of Jacob Blake. Immediately he was criticized with many pointing to two situations where King falsely accused people. One incident he King pushed a woman’s discredited claims that Officer Daniel Hubbard raped her during a stop.
Another incident led to the death of a man who killed himself after King shared his photo to his millions of Twitter followers, falsely accusing him of the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes.
While those on the right are quick to associate the “activist” those calling for justice for Jacob Blake, Black Twitter wasted no time in letting them know that Shaun King does not speak for them. One user said in a tweet while sharing a screenshot of his stupidity he didn’t hesitate to press send on:
“Hi. I’m here to say one thing. Shaun King does not speak for me. I’m not sure it’s even legal to make threats like this.”
The tweet in question is still up on King’s timeline, and he has even gone as far as to pin it on his page. In response to the outrage to his tweet, and people sharing his address, he claims that he has guards outside of his house because he caught police plotting to kill him.
Welp, this all self-inflicted. You can peep the reactions, or shall we say the lack of care that the right is dragging him on Twitter in the gallery below.
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty
