10 Important Safety Tips Before Going Sledding

Sledding is one of those magical winter experiences that brings out the child in all of us.

The rush of sliding down a snow-covered hill, the crisp air, and the laughter shared with friends and family make it a truly joyful activity.

But since snowy winters aren’t a guarantee every year, the chance to go sledding feels extra special when it does arrive.

It’s a time to take full advantage of the season—but always with safety in mind.

Before heading out, it’s crucial to prioritize safety to ensure the day is filled with fun rather than mishaps.

When done right, a day of sledding can be one of the highlights of the season.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

So grab your sled, dress warmly, follow smart sledding practices, and savor every moment of this rare and exciting winter adventure!

Take a look below at