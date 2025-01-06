Listen Live
10 Important Safety Tips Before Going Sledding

Published on January 6, 2025

Photo of funny funky little school girl dressed red sweater scarf sledding looking empty space isolated green color background

Source: Deagreez / Getty

Sledding is one of those magical winter experiences that brings out the child in all of us.

The rush of sliding down a snow-covered hill, the crisp air, and the laughter shared with friends and family make it a truly joyful activity.

But since snowy winters aren’t a guarantee every year, the chance to go sledding feels extra special when it does arrive.

It’s a time to take full advantage of the season—but always with safety in mind.

Before heading out, it’s crucial to prioritize safety to ensure the day is filled with fun rather than mishaps.

When done right, a day of sledding can be one of the highlights of the season.

So grab your sled, dress warmly, follow smart sledding practices, and savor every moment of this rare and exciting winter adventure!

Take a look below at 10 Important Safety Tips Before Going Sledding. RELATED | 15 Must-Have Items to Keep in Your Car for Winter

1. Pick the Right Location

Pick the Right Location
Source: Getty
  • Choose a hill that is free of obstacles like trees, rocks, and fences.
  • Make sure the hill ends in a flat, open area without traffic or water hazards. Avoid sledding near roads or parking lots.

2. Wear the Right Gear

Wear the Right Gear
Source: Getty
  • Always wear a helmet, especially for children, to protect against head injuries.
  • Dress warmly in layers, including waterproof clothing, gloves, and boots. This will keep you dry and warm during your ride.

3. Use the Right Sled

Use the Right Sled
Source: Getty
  • Use sleds that are sturdy and easy to steer; avoid makeshift sleds like garbage bags or pool floats.
  • Make sure the sled is in good condition, with no cracks or broken parts.

4. Sledding Techniques

Sledding Techniques
Source: Getty
  • Sit facing forward on the sled and keep your feet in the sled or on the ground for braking.
  • Never sled headfirst, as this increases the risk of head and neck injuries.
  • Start slowly and control your speed to avoid losing control.

5. Supervise Children

Supervise Children
Source: Getty
  • Always have an adult present to supervise young children while sledding.
  • Teach kids proper sledding etiquette, like taking turns and keeping a safe distance from others.

6. Be Aware of Surroundings

Be Aware of Surroundings
Source: Getty
  • Check the hill before sledding to ensure there are no hidden hazards, such as icy patches or debris.
  • Keep an eye out for other sledders to avoid collisions.

7. Avoid Unsafe Conditions

Avoid Unsafe Conditions
Source: Getty
  • Do not sled on icy hills where it’s harder to control the sled.
  • Avoid hills with steep slopes or areas that are overly crowded.

8. Stay in Control

Stay in Control
Source: Getty
  • If you’re heading towards an obstacle, roll off the sled rather than risking a crash.
  • Always check weather conditions before sledding to ensure safety.

9. Protect Your Head

Protect Your Head
Source: Getty
  • concussions are a common thing when sledding due to moving at a fast speed and sometimes uncontrollable contact.
  • If you can anticipate the contact put your hands over your head to provide some protection

10. Thaw Out and Drink Some Hot Chocolate

Thaw Out and Drink Some Hot Chocolate
Source: Getty
  • After being out in the cold and snow your body temperature will need to heat back up
  • After taking off your snow gear enjoy a nice cup of hot chocolate to help warm yourself up

10 Important Safety Tips Before Going Sledding was originally published on wibc.com

