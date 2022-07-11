SNIPES Hosted A Star-Studded Event In Atlanta With Performances By T-Pain, Kali & Money Man [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Global sneaker retailer SNIPES, formerly known as Jimmy Jazz, hosted a star-studded event in Atlanta on Saturday, June 9. The event held at Atlanta’s legendary skating rink, Cascade, included performances by T-Pain, Kali and Money Man. Read more about the celebration inside.

Jimmy Jazz celebrated its rebrand to SNIPES with a full takeover of Cascade skating rink. The Atlanta event aimed to praise Atlanta’s contribution to culture and introduce SNIPES to Atlanta for the very first time.

SNIPES used the momentum of its successful New York City celebration to garner more attention at the Atlanta launch event. The brand invited a skating rink filled with energized Atliens, who were ready to party, skate and vibe out to a few of Hip Hop’s favorite artists. Guests were able to enjoy special portraits taken by Cam Kirk, one of Hip Hop’s most legendary photographers. Guests were also gifted custom grills and tooth gems by Grills by Scotty, who has created custom grill designs for celebrities like Issa Rae and T.I.

Atlanta’s undeniable impact on mainstream culture does not go unnoticed by popular brands, so it wasn’t surprising that SNIPES chose it as its second city to introduce their new brand. From Atlanta’s rich network of the country’s top HBCUs to breeding some of the biggest entertainers, the city has risen to become an epicenter of Black culture. Atlanta has birthed some the most iconic architects of fashion, music, art and culture. The SNIPES Atlanta takeover celebrated the diverse culture of the city, while giving the community and consumers an opportunity to learn more about the new brand.

In late 2021, the global sneaker retailer closed a deal agreement to purchase American sneaker chain Jimmy Jazz, which operates over 170 stores in the U.S.

Check out photos from the special Atlanta event below:

