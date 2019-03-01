It’s pretty safe to say that Black History Month has been trash, but thanks to Solange, she has salvaged the very last hours of February to give us the Black anthem we’ve been waiting for.

At midnight on Friday (10pm Pacific time) the 32-year-old soul singer dropped her newest album “When I Come Home.” And babeeeeee, it’s a bop.

The 19 track album, which features the likes of Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator, Cassie and Gucci Mane, is an “exploration of origin” that is a “meshing together static R&B, funk, Zydeco and blues,” NPR writes.

If the Black Twitter reviews are any indication of how great this album is, Ms. Knowles will definitely clutch a few a more Grammys under her belt with this one in 2020.

Here’s what her fans have to say about her new joint.

#WhenIGetHome: Solange’s New Album Has Officially Saved Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com