93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

” This my bloodline, on the frontline. Ready for War!” – Beyonce

From negro spirituals, jazz, r&b and hip hop – music has played the background of so many different pivotal moments in history. It’s astonishing that major artist with international influence used their platforms to speak up for those voices whom are silenced and unheard.

Furthermore, during the civil rights movement some of America’s favorite artist such as Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley and Nina Simone made it a priority to speak out on the issues of people of the diaspora. These brave artist left no subject untouched from speaking on war, police brutality to empowering children to be “young, gifted and black” the message has been sent out into the airwaves.

Fast forwarding to the 21st century where the same issues are still occurring artist such as Lil Baby, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and many more are implementing positivity, empowerment and public service announcements within their music.

Songs with an uplifting message speaks on the past, present and to the future. As black people still strive for freedom and equality our revolutionary artists are creating hits that are giving black a sense of pride and inspiration. Buckle up and take this ride to the revolution as we share our Black History Month Playlist.

20 Songs to Celebrate Black History Month was originally published on rnbphilly.com