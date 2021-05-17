93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy’s trending today (May 17) for being a self-proclaimed cultural pioneer in all things music, fashion, and rap culture. After Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty was re-released to streaming last week, fans discovered Soulja Boy is as influential as he says once they realized he produced “Itty Bitty Piggy.” The Atlanta rapper will not allow fans to forget that he pretty much contributed to the majority of what we know and love about pop culture and Hip Hop today. Fans are having a field day on social media as a result.

The rapper makes claims of being the first rapper in the popularized jewelry store Ice Box. He says he’s responsible for making Drake the artist he is today. Soulja Boy says that he continues to inspire generations to come with his melodic raps and catchy beats. Some people are supporting Soulja Boy’s claims. Meanwhile, other people are not so convinced. Instead of showing genuine interest in Soulja Boy’s contributions and in true Twitter fashion, fans are taking to social media to make a complete mockery out of the situation. Hence, why Soulja Boy will remain relevant whether he’s the butt of the joke or not. Quite frankly, he could care less.

Enjoy a thread of our favorite social media reactions to Soulja Boy being a literal pioneer to everything! Do you believe Soulja Boy is responsible for what has been produced in Hip Hop in the last decade or do you believe he’s taking his cultural contributions a little too far? Comment below.

A Cultural Pioneer: Fans Comedic Reactions To Soulja Boy Trending On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com