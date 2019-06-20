Stefflon Don Blasted For Insensitive Post Mocking Black Lives Matters, Tells Black Americans “Get A New President”

Rapper from across the pond Stefflon Don is feeling the heat from Black Americans on the internet. She found herself in hot water when she shared a clip of herself being arrested, to help promote a single. When called out for its insensitivity, she responded in the worst way possible and is now facing backlash for her actions.

Stefflon Don might want to apologize swiftly. In the now deleted clip, the artist who was featured on the track “Boasty” alongside Idris Elba can be seen being arrested by a white cop, she captioned the video with “Bloodclaat mi a get locked up Black Lives Matter” followed by a laughing face emoji. Of course, on today’s internet, nothing is ever really “deleted,” and The Shaderoom quickly reposted the video in question.

Followers immediately called her out for the post calling it insensitive, and one user suggested she should change her caption due to Juneteenth she responded in the most ridiculous way possible.

“Tell America yall need a new President.”

“Get your sensitive a** out of my comments plz about Black Lives ain’t no joke who da f*q said it was? And if you aint physically done nothing about it then definitely don’t say nothing because you don’t really care you think typing on insta will solve your problems lol. Educate your self. By the way slavery aint no joke either but you still tune in to watch the movie that makes the same white man who enslaved you money and you applaud it and they get rewarded for it now go underneath the real enemies comments not mine.”

Black American’s are letting her have it on social media and deservingly so. If we could get rid of Donald Trump we would immediately honestly. Anyway, you can see all the reactions to her headass comments in the gallery below.

