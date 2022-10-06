HHW Gaming: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Hates Chris Pratt As Mario

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie arrived, and we heard Chris Pratt’s voice coming out of the iconic video game plumber’s mouth.

Thursday, October 6, Nintendo and Illumination Studios used the first day of New York Comic-Con to unveil the trailer for the highly anticipated feature-length film based on the iconic Nintendo platform game.

Jack Black, who voices King Bowser in the animated film, was on hand to reveal the trailer to the world. When The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first announced, the most significant question mark revolved around Chris Pratt and how he would sound as the fictional video game character.

After watching the roughly 2-minute teaser trailer, Mario sounds like Chris Pratt.

Outside of that, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features some gorgeous animation. Jack Black sounds amazing as Bowser, and the film looks promising. We get only a few lines out of Pratt’s Mario in the trailer, and many are disappointed, but we here at Hip-Hop Wired will refrain from rating his performance of a small sample size.

But let’s focus on the good that is this project. For the most part, it looks like it will be a pretty damn good animated film adaptation of Super Mario Bros., regardless of their not using Charles Martinet as the voice of Mario.

Regarding the plot, it seems Bowser is on a quest to collect stars, and Mario heads to the Mushroom Kingdom to stop him.

Twitter Reactions Are Positive Except For When It Comes To Chris Pratt

From day one, no one wanted Chris Pratt to be the voice of Mario. His alleged MAGA ties, plus Star-Lord being the reason Thanos won (Doctor Strange said it was the only way), didn’t sit well with fans. So the reactions to him being the voice are still negative, even though we didn’t get the full experience.

Welp.

The Super Marios Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7. It also stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Step into the trailer and reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty Images

The post HHW Gaming: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Hates Chris Pratt As Mario appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

HHW Gaming: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Has Arrived, Twitter Hates Chris Pratt As Mario was originally published on hiphopwired.com