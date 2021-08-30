93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Supreme has revealed its Fall 2021 collaboration with the New York Yankees. It’s a safe bet if you’re not quick on the draw, you’ll be paying a hefty mark-up on the resale market for the pieces.

The latest Supreme® x New York Yankees includes a GORE-TEX 700-Fill Down Jacket, a Track Jacket, a Denim Trucker Jacket, a short sleeve top, a Hooded Sweatshirt (that get an airbrush treatment), Track Pants, a pair of Jeans, Sweatpants as well as a New Era® Fitted Hat, New Era® Beanie and a Skateboard. They all come dripped in the familiar New York Yankees logo as well as Supreme branding.

If we’re going to keep it a bean, those jeans are just not the business and look like vintage Canal Street bootlegs (think NBA logo jeans). But it’s still Supreme, so they’ll sell out in minutes. That’s just the game nowadays. The last Supreme x Yankees linkage in 2015 wasn’t as over the top, and are going for hefty prices online.

For now, “select pieces” from the Fall 2021 collection will be available September 2 while the Japan outposts will get theirs on September 4. Check out pics of goods below.

Supreme Reveals New York Yankees Fall 2021 Collaboration [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com