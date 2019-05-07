HomePhotos

The Best Dressed at the 2019 Met Gala

Posted May 6, 2019

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The first Monday in May is a holiday for all fashion lovers since it’s always the day that the costume Met Gala happens in New York City.

2019’s theme was Notes on Camp.  Most people thought camp meant tents, roughing it etc.  But no!  Camp is over the top exaggerated style.  Think Lady Gaga, Liberace, Cher, David Bowie, Elton John etc!  All the glam, all the glitter, all the stuff that some would call tacky… that is Camp!

We’ve put together a list of our favs that hit the pink carpet at this year’s Met Gala, in no particular order.

1. Met Gala 2019: Cardi B

2. Met Gala 2019: Camp Theme

Janelle Monae

3. Met Gala 2019: Halsey

4. Met Gala 2019: Donatella Versace

5. Met Gala 2019: Ciara

View this post on Instagram

Ciara Credit: Getty #metgala #met #metgala2019 #gala #themetgala

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

6. Met Gala 2019: Camp Theme

7. Met Gala 2019: Nicki Minaj

8. Met Gala 2019: Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram

J Lo Credit: Getty #metgala #met #metgala2019 #gala #themetgala

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

9. Met Gala 2019: Gigi Hadid

10. Met Gala 2019: Katy Perry

11. Met Gala 2019: Jared Leto

12. Met Gala 2019: Ryan Murphy

View this post on Instagram

Ryan Murphy Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

13. Met Gala 2019: Yara Shahidi

View this post on Instagram

Yara Shahidi Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

14. Met Gala 2019: Kris Jenner

View this post on Instagram

Kris Jenner Credit: Getty Images

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

15. Met Gala 2019: Jordan Roth

View this post on Instagram

Jordan Roth - Iris Van Herpen Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

16. Met Gala 2019: 21 Savage

View this post on Instagram

21 Savage Credit: Getty Images

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

17. Met Gala 2019: Dapper Dan

View this post on Instagram

Dapper Dan - Custom Gucci Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

18. Met Gala 2019: Regina Hall

View this post on Instagram

Regina Hall Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

19. Met Gala 2019: Céline Dion

View this post on Instagram

Céline Dion Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

20. Met Gala 2019: Ashely Graham

21. Met Gala 2019: Harry Styles

View this post on Instagram

Harry Styles - Gucci Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

22. Met Gala 2019: Anna Wintour

View this post on Instagram

Anna Wintour - Chanel Couture Credit: Jamie McCarthy

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

23. Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga outfit 1

View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga - Brandon Maxwell Credit: Vogue Facebook

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

24. Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga outfit 2

25. Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga outfit 3

View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga - Stripped down to a pink gown

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

26. Met Gala 2019: Lady Gaga outfit 4

27. Met Gala 2019: Serena Willaims

View this post on Instagram

Serena Williams - Versace Credit: Jamie McCarthy

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

28. Met Gala 2019: Billy Porter

View this post on Instagram

Billy Porter Credit: Getty

A post shared by Met Gala (@themetgalaofficial) on

29. Met Gala 2019: Michael B Jordan

Source:Met Gala 2019: Camp Theme

30. Met Gala 2019: Kendall and Kylie Jenner

31. Met Gala 2019: Naomi Campbell

32. Met Gala 2019: Bella Hadid

33. Met Gala 2019: Zendaya

34. Met Gala 2019: Ezra Miller

35. Met Gala 2019: Lizzo

36. Met Gala 2019: Gwen Stefani

37. Met Gala 2019: Zoe Kravitz

38. Met Gala 2019: Cara Delevinge

