Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Cheetah Girls’ With These 10 Fun Facts

The Disney Channel original film franchise The Cheetah Girls debuted 20 years ago. The film’s impact lives on through the millennial generation, who still cherish it. Its’ influence lives on today, and fans recall just how wondrous the franchise made them feel. Check out 10 facts about the film fans may not have known inside.

The Cheetah Girls is a 2003 American musical television film based on the book series of the same name by Deborah Gregory. The film starred Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, Sabrina Bryan and Lynne Whitfield. Though some may remember the massive High School Musical franchise as Disney’s first venture into the world of movie musicals, it was not the original. The Cheetah Girls was the first Disney Channel Original Movie produced as a musical.

Learning that the film was released 20 years ago on August 15, 2003, fans flood the Internet recounting their favorite moments from the film franchise. The original film did so well that it went on to have two more films to follow and a world tour where the girls performed across the world.

The Cheetah Girls left a major imprint amongst the millennial generation and pop culture as a whole. The phenomenal cast has gone on to appear and perform in TV, film, music and network television. They have since shared some lesser known facts about the film like who was really supposed to star alongside them and the incredible talent that pitched in to make this entire franchise a reality.

To celebrate 20 years, check out 10 facts about The Cheetah Girls film franchise below:

