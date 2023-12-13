The Best Looks From ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

We’re under a week away from the highly-anticipated premiere of The Color Purple and fans are squirming in their seats to see how director Blitz Bazawule will reimagine Alice Walker’s iconic novel. The leading ladies of the film — Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino — are already receiving Oscar nods for their incredible performances in the upcoming remake, but their acting skills are not the only thing generating buzz from fans and netizens of social media.

The trio and the entire cast have been serving up award-winning fashion and flair as they trot around the globe for The Color Purple press tour, which kicked off in the spring and will rage on until the film’s premiere Dec. 25. From Sergio Hudson to Nicolas Jebran, here are some of our favorite looks from The Color Purple press tour.

Fantasio storms The Color Purple press event in London in Sergio Hudson.

During a press event in London Nov. 21 Fantasia rocked a classy suit dress by Sergio Hudson. The star’s colorful tweed ensemble — filled with hues of blue, yellow and pink — cinched at her curvy frame. She paired the sophisticated look with a blue headband, blue tights and a pair of chunky platform heels. Fantasia, who will make her onscreen debut as Celie when The Color Purple hits theaters, paired the Sergio Hudson creation with gold statement earrings and a black Chanel purse.

She wore another stunning Sergio Hudson piece for The Color Purple Los Angeles world premiere.

Fantasia didn’t let up during the world premiere of The Color Purple in Los Angeles Dec. 6. The beautiful actress and singer, who starred as Celie in the Broadway adaption of the film from 2007 to 2008, rocked another jaw-dropping Sergio Hudson piece. The mother and Grammy Award-winning celeb served face and body as she posed for the camera in the elegant number that featured a festive polka-dot pattern. She paired the custom piece with black lacy gloves and stacked a trio of silver rings along her fingers. For makeup, Fantasia opted for dark magenta eye shadow and light foundation.

Taraji P. Henson shined in Vlora Mustafa and Bulgari jewelry.

Taraji P. Henson isn’t afraid to take risks on the red carpet. Her daring fashion sense was on full display during the world premiere event in Los Angeles. The star, who will play the sassy jazz singer Shug Avery in the upcoming musical adaptation of The Color Purple, turned heads in a whimsical Vlora Mustafa gown. The memorable ensemble — styled by celebrity fashion gurus Wayman and Michah — hugged the actress in all the right places as she walked down the red carpet looking like a million bucks. Henson, 53, paired the fitted gown with a classy updo, a shiny Bulgari diamond necklace and light accessories.

The Best Looks From ‘The Color Purple’ Press Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com