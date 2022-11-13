The Millennium Tour Hits The DMV! [Photos + Videos]

The Millennium Tour is back in the DMV and made it’s way to Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, VA November 12, 2022! This stop was hosted by our very own Leah Henry and Chey Parker! The ladies brought the throwback party vibes and had the crowd ready for an amazing show!

Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Travis Porter, Sammie, Bobby V, Pleasure P, Lil Scrappy, Trillville, Crime Mob, Chingy, and Day 26 all hit the stage for an epic night of nostalgic hits! Listeners who tuned-in to WKYS 93.9 leading up the concert had a chance to win free tickets and those lucky winners had a blasts!

1. Leah Henry & Chey Parker Hosts The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Chey Parker and Leah Henry host The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

2. Leah Henry On Stage At The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Leah Henry hosts The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

3. Chey Parker On Stage At The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Chey Parker hosts The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

4. @iamcheyparker & @leahahenry are acting up as they open up #TheMillenniumTour 🎤🔥 #939wkys

5. Day 26 – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Day 26 performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

6. Day 26 – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Day 26 performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,day26,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

7. Day 26 – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Day 26 performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,day26,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

8. Day 26 – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Day 26 performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,day26,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

9. @officialday26 has hit the stage 🙌🏾🔥 #themillenniumtour #939wkys

10. Chingy – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Chingy performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

11. Chingy – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Chingy performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

12. Chingy – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Chingy performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

14. Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

15. Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

16. Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

17. 🗣 KNUCK IF YOU BUCK @crimemobmafia shut the stage down!!

18. Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

19. A TOWN SHOWED UP!!! #themillenniumtour 🔥🔥

20. Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

21. Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lil Scrappy, Trillville and Crime Mob perform live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

22. Scrappy and Trillville had @iamcheyparker outttsiiidde! #millenniumtour #939WKYS 🔥🔥🔥

23. Bobby V – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bobby V performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

24. Bobby V – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bobby V performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

25. Bobby V – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bobby V performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

26. Bobby V – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bobby V performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,fairfax – virginia,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

27. Pleasure P – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Pleasure P performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

28. Pleasure P – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Pleasure P performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

29. Pleasure P – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Pleasure P performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

30. Pleasure P – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Pleasure P performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

31. Pleasure P – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Pleasure P performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

32. Sammie – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Sammie performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

33. Sammie – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Sammie performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

34. Sammie – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Sammie performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

35. Sammie – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Sammie performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

36. Travis Porter – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Travis Porter perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

37. Travis Porter – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Travis Porter perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

38. Travis Porter – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Travis Porter perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

39. Travis Porter – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Travis Porter perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

40. Lloyd – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lloyd performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

41. Lloyd – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lloyd performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

42. Lloyd – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lloyd performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

43. Lloyd – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lloyd performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

44. Lloyd – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Lloyd performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

45. YING YAAAAAANNNG! Say I Yi Yiiii! #millenniumtour #939wkys

46. Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Ying Yang Twins perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

47. Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Ying Yang Twins perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

48. Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Ying Yang Twins perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

49. Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Ying Yang Twins perform on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

50. Kaine of Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Kaine of Ying Yang Twins performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,music,concert,performance,ying yang twins,fairfax – virginia,stage – performance space,virginia – us state,eagle bank arena

51. D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: D-Roc of Ying Yang Twins performs on stage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

52. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

53. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

54. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

55. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

56. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

57. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

59. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

60. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

61. Keri Hilson – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Keri Hilson performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

62. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

63. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

64. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

65. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

66. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

67. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

68. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

69. Mario – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Mario performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

70. @shadmoss has hit the stageeee🔥🔥 #themillenniumtour

71. Bow Wow – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bow Wow performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

72. Bow Wow – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bow Wow performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

73. Bow Wow – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bow Wow performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

74. Bow Wow – The Millennium Tour Source:Getty FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA – NOVEMBER 12: Bow Wow performs live onstage during The Millennium Tour at Eagle Bank Arena on November 12, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)