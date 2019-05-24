The Red Carpet At The amfAR Gala Was The Perfect Illustration Of What Beauty Trend Is Here To Stay

The 2019 amfAR gala happened Thursday night in Cannes and brought out some of your favorite Black models for a night of fundraising for HIV and AIDS education, research, and prevention. amfAR was founded in 1985 and has raised over half a billion dollars for the cause. The event brings out the rich, the famous, the Hollywood elite, and the beautiful. Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Leomie Anderson and more stunned on the carpet. The Black women all had one thing in common (other than their fabulous fashion): all of their beauty looks were relatively netural and natural. The no makeup makeup and natural look has been trending on the carpet strong since 2016. Check out the ladies at Cannes and get some serious makeup inspo for your next natural beat!

