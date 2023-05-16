93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice is on record saying her mom is a baddie, and she was not lying.

“The princess of rap” (Nicki Minaj’s words, not ours) is currently enjoying meteoric success thanks to her viral hit “Munch” and “Princess Diana” remix featuring Minaj. The 23-year-old Bronx sensation is the talk of the internet, but her mom was getting all of the shine this past Mother’s Day weekend.

A photo of the rapper and her beautiful Dominican momma went viral, mainly because of how similar they look, and of course, her mom is indeed a baddie.

We rarely get a glimpse into the private life of the star who revealed she was of Nigerian and Dominican descent when there was chatter about her ethnicity.

Once the picture hit timelines, the thirst was real for Ice Spice’s momma. “ICE SPICE MOM IS HELLA FINEEEEE,” one Twitter user loudly wrote.

“What’s impressive is it took my brain a second to pick out which one was ice spice lol good for her mom,” another tweet read.

Ice Spice On Her Parents

Ice Spice, who revealed her social media skills led to her becoming a rapper, also gave props to her dad as well who is an underground rapper.

“Subconsciously, I ended up becoming an artist because I saw my father be one first,” she told Paper. “He’s a music lover himself. He’s a true Hip Hop head, beyond me, honestly. He knows everything. He’s always educating me on Hip Hop and s**t like that.”

Her dad might be a bit more protective regarding her suggestive signature pose. In an interview with Apple Music, she said, “Mom’s a baddie, so she knows what it is,” adding, “But my pops, though, I’m his baby girl.”

In the gallery below, you can see more thirsty reactions to Ice Spice’s momma being a perfect candidate for our Baes and Baddies section.

—

Photo: Sean Zanni / Getty

The Thirst Is Real: Twitter Asking Ice Spice “Where Yo Mom At?” After Photo of Her Momma Goes Viral was originally published on hiphopwired.com