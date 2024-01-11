If you haven’t done so already, now is the perfect time to book your cabins for the annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage cruise, sailing out for 2024 from April 27 to May 4 with ports of call in Labadeem – Haiti, Puerto Plata – Dominican Republic and San Juan – Puerto Rico! You can do so by clicking here, and even directly by calling 214-495-1963.
Before the boat party of the year sets sail though, the head honcho himself Tom Joyner called into The D.L. Hughley Show today with a personal Fantastic Voyage invite, in addition to a brief breakdown on why this is definitely how you’ll want to be “cruising” through the upcoming spring season.
RELATED: Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage 2024
The lineup? Wild! The activities? Fruitful! The latinas? Well, let’s just say D.L. will get his full taste of eye candy when he docks the cruise — as he promised Mr. Joyner live on-air, of course! Thankfully there’s not much convincing that needs to be done to get anyone on the Fantastic Voyage cruise this year, especially with live musical performances coming from the likes of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown, Tank, Ralph Tresvant, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Kirk Franklin and the dynamic rap duo of Method Man & Redman.
“It’s about the party,” Joyner assured everyone listening on what to expect — and he’s being literal! “The party is always right up under your shoes; we party 24/7!”
Listen to Tom Joyner break down the essentials to Fantastic Voyage 2024 above, and peep some photos from how things went down last year during Fantastic Voyage 2023 below:
The post Tom Joyner Speaks On Fantastic Voyage 2024: “The Party Is Always Right Up Under Your Shoes!” appeared first on Black America Web.
1. Busta Rhymes at Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023 Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
2. Scarface at Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023 Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
3. El Debarge at Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023 Day 1Source:@Nia_Noelle
4. Denny’s Gospel Explosion on the Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
5. Alexander O’Neal at the 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic VoyageSource:Radio One Digital
6. 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Art AuctionSource:Radio One Digital
7. Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Art AuctionSource:Radio One Digital
8. Black Night At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:Radio One Digital
9. Black Slit Yoga At The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:Radio One Digital
10. Isley Brothers at Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
11. Dru Hill at Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
12. Wakanda Meets Coming To America NightSource:Radio One Digital
13. Wakanda Meets Coming To America NightSource:Radio One Digital
14. Wakanda Meets Coming To America NightSource:Radio One Digital
15. Wakanda Meets Coming To America NightSource:Radio One Digital
16. Charlie Wilson at Fantastic Voyage 2023Source:@Nia_Noelle
17. Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
18. Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
19. Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
20. Represent Night on the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic VoyageSource:Tony Leavell
