Tommy Hilfiger Retros Classic Pieces From 1990’s [Photos]

Tommy Hilfiger is taking a page out of Polo Ralph Lauren’s playbook. The brand is reissuing some of his most popular pieces from their golden era.

Hypebeast is reporting that the designer is bringing back some of his most iconic wears in a limited-edition capsule. Originally launched as a preppy menswear company in 1985, the line was made famous in the 1990’s by Hip-Hop artists such as Snoop Dogg, Grand Puba, Aaliyah and TLC who sported the gear during high profile moments in their career. The items in question are once again available.

Included in the collection is the iconic TOMMY spell out striped rugby Snoop wore to his first ever performance on Saturday Night Live. Also available are the color blocked windbreaker jackets and flag farmer’s jeans. All the wears feature branding stating they are “hand-selected and reissued for today.”

The Tommy Jeans capsule collection is available at select Tommy Hilfiger locations. You can view the rest of the series below.

Photos: Tommy Hilfiger

