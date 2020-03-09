Toxic Future Memes Return But With A Coronavirus Twist

Easy Money Typer

Leave it to Twitter to find humor in the current pandemic plaguing the world, the coronavirus. Social media has resurrected those hilarious “Toxic Future” memes and but spinning them to reflect the current health crisis t is facing.

It should come as no surprise some folks have found a way to make memes out of the coronavirus situation. Not too long ago, when it was believed that we were on the brink of World War III, the jokes began to immediately fly. Now we are here. Future who is currently in love with Lori Harvey was crowned by social media the king of toxicity and deservingly so.

The picture that initially sparked the memes during this past holiday season, ironically, featured the rapper looking into his phone, seemingly sending out toxic texts to his ex. Social media now would be a good time to bring them back, but this time put a coronavirus twist on them, of course. The memes feature “March Madness” crafter and users posting theoretical texts claiming that he is checking in on his ex-bae like:

“Had to check on you. They say that lil coronavirus in the city now. Crazy how many people getting sick. Reminds me how sick I was when I lost you. Damn your love was contagious. I’m here forever if you need me.”

You hate to laugh, but that was honestly brilliant.

Leave it to Twitter to be hilariously crafty in such times. Guess you need a laugh to get through these moments. You can hit the gallery below to see the memes.

