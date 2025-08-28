Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable

Travis Hunter is scheduled to play his first game as an NFL quarterback in just a few days, but he’s also got some big news on the personal front.

The NFL rookie has welcomed his first child with his new wife, Leanna Lenee.

He announced the news in a 3-minute YouTube video that starts with them both staring into the mirror as she does her hair. But then the screen switches to a positive pregnancy test as they both excitedly dance, and it’s revealed that they’re having a boy.

“There’s the baby,” she says next, filming a printout of her ultrasound.

The vlog-style video then takes us through the last few months of the newlyweds’ life while keeping her pregnancy under wraps.

Lenee shows a month-old notes app entry on her phone, recounting a dream she had, which reads, “Baby was a boy with lots and lots of curly hair.”

“Today is March 26, and this was the dream I had Feb. 28,” she said in the video. “I knew it was gonna be a boy. So cool.”

There’s even a clip of them telling the unborn baby that the Jacksonville Jaguars had drafted Hunter, and that’s where they’ll grow up.

“Got to be better than me. See you later,” Hunter says when Lenee asks if he has a message for his son.

Lenee then shows off her growing belly through the stages of pregnancy, with the last showing her in a hospital bed with Hunter comforting her as she prepares to give birth. The screen goes black once she goes into labor, followed by sounds of a baby crying, and an ecstatic Hunter saying, “That baby looks just like me,” with the rest of the room erupting in laughter.

The Hunters faced a lot of backlash and accusations that she wasn’t with him for the right reasons. There were claims that she had a bad attitude, evident in some clipped public moments, such as her facial expressions at a fan event and his Heisman ceremony.

But they ignored the haters and got married in May in Tennessee, as Hunter promised he’d stand behind her in a Twitch stream when strangers kept throwing shots at her.

“Y’all hate on me, and then y’all go hate on my girl. I feel the same pain that she feel,” Hunter said. “We’re inseparable, we’re with each other. If she hurting, of course I’m going to be hurting.”

Now that they’ve welcomed their first child, see how social media reacted below.

Travis Hunter & Wife Leanna Lenee Announce Birth Of Baby Boy, Social Media Is Miserable was originally published on cassiuslife.com

