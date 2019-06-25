Trey Songz Caught Looking Thirsty As Megan Thee Stallion & Teyana Taylor Twerk On Each Other

BET Awards weekend has come and gone, but the reaction to the after party shenanigans are still happening. Mr.Warm Up Baby Bottles Trey Songz formerly known as Mr. Steal Yo Girl got caught in the rapture in a video featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor twerking on each other and Twitter of course reacted.

Trigga already shot his shot at the Queen of The Hotties but was epically shut down. Looks looking for another opportunity to drive the boat, being that he was in the same location with the “Big Ole Freak” rapper. In the clip that is making everyone blush on the internet, Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor are having a twerking good time, as the camera pans up from their booties we see Trey Songz looking like a deer caught in headlights.

Immediately Twitter called out songs for this thirsty look even suggesting Songz should be at home tending to his infant son instead fawning over Thee Stallion and Taylor’s booties. Other users, while pointing out just how creepy Trey looked also understood why he looked the way he did in the clip.

We definitely understand why he was staring as well, we had the same look on our face as we watched the epic moment happen.

You can peep all the reactions Trey Thirsty Songz in the gallery below.

Photo: Maury Phillips / Getty

