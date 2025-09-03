Trump Revokes Kamala Harris’ Secret Service Protection So California Governor Reportedly Steps Up



As she embarks on a 15-city book tour, Kamala Harris will be protected. Reports indicate that, despite having her Secret Service detail revoked by Donald Trump, the former vice president has the support of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will reportedly ensure her safety via the California Highway Patrol.

Late last month, a tersely worded letter from Trump to the Department of Homeland Security ordered that Harris’ protection be revoked. While it is the standing policy that the Secret Service detail for a former vice president ends six months after their term does, former President Biden extended Harris’s detail to 18 months. It’s believed he did so given the numerous threats leveled against the first female and first woman of color to hold the office.

Trump’s letter to Homeland Security said, “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

Newsom would not answer questions about any security for Harris, but his spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, did respond to a query by saying, “Our office does not comment on security arrangements.” He added, “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses.”

Harris will go on a promotional tour starting on Sept. 24 in New York City to promote her book 107 Days an account of her abbreviated run for the presidency. Cities include Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., where the tour ends in Miami on Nov. 20.

Kamala Harris’ office issued a brief statement after the detail was pulled.

“The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety,” Harris spokesperson Kirsten Allen said.

Per Deadline, CHP’s Dignitary Protection Unit has already moved equipment into Harris’ home after the Secret Service moved theirs out. However, the overall logistics of protection afforded to Harris, especially outside of California, are unclear.

