Twitter Calls Out Irv Gotti For His Creepy Ashanti Pillow Talk During BET’s Murder Inc. Docuseries

Irv Gotti is having a month and not in a good way. Instead of riding the positive nostalgia wave that his Murder Inc. docuseries is producing, it’s his comments about cringe comments about Ashanti that are taking center stage.

The Murder Inc. Story is currently the talk of social media, and when it wraps up will be another hit for BET but also a stain on the network because of how Ashanti was treated.

It’s no secret Ashanti wanted nothing to do with the docuseries, and we now know why, IRV GOTTI. During a recent episode, Irv Gotti shared how his two-decade-old relationship with the songwriter/singer began.

“I’m separated from [my wife] Deb. I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing,” Irv explains in the clip. “She used to wear these Juicy sweats, and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great. So, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye, and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just mwah. It was like, what took you so long?”

Twitter Is Tired of Irv Gotti Talking About Ashanti

Immediately, viewers again called Gotti out for his constant pillow talking about Ashanti. He also got called out for details he shared during an interview on Drink Champs that even Ja Rule and Fat Joe had to call him out for.

“Irv Gotti, this documentary is THE EXACT REASON Ashanti not f**king with you. Smh,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Irv Gotti is a very weird person. I don’t blame Ashanti for paying him absolute dust,” another user added.

It’s obvious Irv Gotti is not over Ashanti and her ditching him for Nelly.

