To be clear, Skillz is who originated and took ownership of the yearly rap up. That didn’t stop Uncle Murda from hijacking that concept a handful of years ago, and true to form the Brooklyn rapper’s latest “Rap Up 2019” seeks to offend as much as he does to remind you of the year’s shenanigans.

Produced by Great John, the 10-minute song starts off with slander aimed at K. Michelle.

“K. Michelle can’t keep her man, ’cause her pussy stink /Why back talkin’ about that girl’s pussy stinkin’? ‘Cause she put up a post co-signing Tekashi snitchin’,” spits Murda.

Well, everyone should have seen that one coming.

As for the song, it only gets more outrageous from there. Up next was Tekashi 6ix9ine. Now that’s low hanging fruit, but nevertheless, Uncle Murda rapped, “Tekashi really told on all of his homies/His baby mom’s f*ckin’ one of his homies … Wish Nipsey was alive and they killed 6ix9ine/Nip was like Malcolm X and 2Pac combined.”

Yikes.

Also catching stray ether were R. Kelly (deservedly), Jussie Smollet and Kanye West, and many more (even dude who tried to kidnap a whole human of an NYC train got mentioned). But it’s Chicago rapper Lil Reese who caught some pointed vitriol.

“Lil Reese got shot in the neck, I’m happy he OK/He lost his voice, we ain’t wanna hear his new sh*t anyway.”

Flag on the play. And Lil Reese responded quickly, via Twitter. See that and more reactions in the gallery. And Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2019” is below. Be warned, the bars can be wildly problematic.

Violator: Uncle Murda Drops “Rap Up 2019”, Slanders 6ix9ine, Lil Reese & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com