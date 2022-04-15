VENTx OWNA Tour at Echo Stage DC [Photos + Video]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Dancehall Superstar “Dexta Daps,” Headlined his VENTx OWNA Tour at Echo Stage DC. Daps hit the stage alongside Ikaya,Lyrikal, and WKYS own Ricky Platinum + many more djs. The Sunday show was well attended by Dancehall, Soca, and Afro Beat Lovers! Dexta Daps gave his fans a lengthy energetic performance, on stage for over an hour. We asked Daps how did he feel about performing at the LEGENDARY venue Echo Stage, which was voted the world’s No.1 club in DJ Mag; he responded ” I’m grateful for the opportunity to push the culture to a next level, where we can be recognized worldwide!” Dexta Daps next stop is Guyana, April 16 at the National Stadium.