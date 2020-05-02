Thick In The Head Twitter Pits Wale Against Travis Scott Obviously Out Of Boredom

With all due respect to the musical legacy of Travis Scott, the disrespect Twitter loves to shovel on Wale is getting out of hand. A debate kicked off on Twitter today suggesting that Cactus Jack is a better artist than Ralph Folarin, but fans of the DMV representative are correcting course.

Trying to determine the root of this weird take has proven difficult but a loud minority of fans are proudly stating that Scott would wash Wale in a head-to-head. And on top of it, folks are pointing at the charts as a metric of success and not music quality. Here’s where we explicitly state that both Scott and Wale make amazing music, but they’re not remotely in the same lanes sonically.

Here’s the tweet that may have started this odd discussion:

It’s been tough for Wale to break away from the perception of being an underdog despite having the ability to do high-concept raps, tracks for the ladies and the clubs, and has a proven pen that could stand against any of the modern greats. For Scott, he might be one of the top performers in recent times and he’s definitely proven that he has a variety of layers by way of his acclaimed album (and Hip-Hop Wired fave), Astroworld.

Even Wale had to address his name trending, letting fans know he’s steering clear of the discussion for his mental health.

Seen my name trending … but the way my anxiety set up I’m not clicking that joint ..but go stream “wow that’s crazy” . And watch “Sue me” video . Wash hands and have a good day https://t.co/SM0IwKkcUq — Wale (@Wale) May 2, 2020

Our only assumption as to why this is even a discussion on a beautiful Saturday afternoon is sheer lockdown boredom. With both men at the top of their games, a better discussion to have would be to see how they would best collaborate or, here’s a novel idea, not compare them and enjoy the artist’s music that hits the listener best.

Check out the Twitter reactions over the fictional Wale vs. Travis Scott battle below.

