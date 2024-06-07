Every Artist Spotlighted In The Wizards DMV Music Portal

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout the year, the Washington Wizards have spotlighted multiple artists right here in The DMV!

Since the launch of The Wizards DMV Music Portal in August 2023, 6 talented artists/groups have been showcased for the world to see, bop to and sing along. This new initiative will allow creators/producers/musicians to upload their music for consideration to be used in Washington Wizards broadcast spots, social videos, in-game videos, and team events. Artists wishing to be considered should visit washingtonwizards.com/music for rules and instructions on how to upload their music.

Checkout the artists that have been spotlighted so far below: