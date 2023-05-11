Welcome To Renaissance: Beyoncé Kicks Off Highly-Anticipated World Tour, The Hive Celebrates

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé is back outside and on the road. The Renaissance World Tour is a go.

Queen Bey started her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden’s Friends Arena, her first in nearly five years, treating the Hive members abroad to three hours of greatness.

Before embarking on the World Tour, which will see her dance and sing through Europe through June before kicking off the American leg of the tour in Toronto on July 8. The tour, which Forbes says could “outearn Taylor Swift’s by $500 million,” adding a hefty $2.1 billion to her already large bank account, thanks to those high ticket prices and a bevy of merchandise options that will include a customized “opening night” offering during each tour stop according to Variety.

The website also shared the three-hour set list, which is nothing but bangers after bangers combining old hits with her new heat from her Renaissance album, and it includes:

“Dangerously In Love 2″

“Flaws and All”

“1+1”

“I’m Goin’ Down” (Mary J. Blige cover)

“I Care”

Renaissance

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off” (Jay-Z and Kanye West cover)

Motherboard

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

Opulence

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power”

“Black Parade”

“Savage” (Remix)

“Partition”

Anointed

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Rather Die Young”

“Love On Top”

“Crazy In Love”

Anointed Pt. 2

“Love Hangover” (Diana Ross cover sung by choir)

“Plastic Off The Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

Mind Control

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

The BeyHive Are In Heaven

As expected, Beyoncé fans have been living and reacting to clips from those in attendance who literally was livestreaming the spectacle.

Souls won’t be broken, and joy is in the air. Beyoncé is here. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

