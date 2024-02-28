List of Hits: No Wonder Priscilla Renea Changed Her Name To Muni (Money) Long

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

No wonder songwriter Priscilla Renea changed her name to Muni (money) Long. She wrote hundreds of top-charting hits. The songstress continues to create viral hits with her latest musical treasure, “Made For Me” used across countless social media videos. Check out a list of her top-charting hits throughout her career below.

The “Hrs and Hrs” singer signed to Def Jam after the hit single demonstrated her ferocious talents as an independent artist beyond her songwriting abilities. Fans may not know that Muni Long is simply the rebrand. Under Muni’s previous moniker, Priscilla Renea, she is credited for over 100 hit songs for artists across a variety of genres from pop, r&b and rap music. She has written for top-selling artists including Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Pitbull and more.

The most impressive part of her songwriting journey is her diverse catalogue. Fans may find hits from popular girl group, Fifth Harmony, or pop superstar Charlie Puth. There’s no limit to her musical reach.

Muni Long is obviously a reliable songwriting source to the stars we know and love. She has lended her pen game to legendary talents like Carey and even, Madonna. Artists who, otherwise, write for themselves. It takes a certain person with the right skills to jump in the saddle with these major acts. Priscilla Renea is that girl.

Though the platinum writer and singer has transformed her look and adopted a new name, the talent is still ever-present. Muni Long is taking on this next chapter in her life to reclaim her own artistry after writing for some of music’s best talents. Now, she is betting on herself as the next big act in r&b and pop music.

Muni’s viral hit “Hrs and Hrs” may be a tough record to follow, but she has done that time and time again for other artists. We have faith that Muni Long has more than enough tools in her belt to follow up.

While Muni Long gears up for her next wave of greatness, take a look at a list of songs she’s written as Priscilla Renea.

List of Hits: No Wonder Priscilla Renea Changed Her Name To Muni (Money) Long was originally published on globalgrind.com