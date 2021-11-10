Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer J.Howell

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is J.Howell!

Passionate, Creative, and Driven are only a few words that describe Memphis-native, J. Howell, not only as a singer, but a revolutionary artist in the making. His voice and aura are captivating, magnetic, and authentic. Discovering his love for singing at an early age, J. Howell began envisioning the mark he wanted to make in the music industry. Learn more about him by listening to some of his music below…