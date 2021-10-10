93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Passionate, Creative, and Driven are only a few words that describe Memphis-native, J. Howell, not only as a singer, but a revolutionary artist in the making. His voice and aura are captivating, magnetic, and authentic. Discovering his love for singing at an early age, J. Howell began envisioning the mark he wanted to make in the music industry. Given the opportunity to perform during a black history program for his school at the age of 7, his aunt and mom were astonished and blown away by his unique and powerful voice and knew there was something special about his talent that the world needed. From that day forward, J. Howell earned much support from his family to pursue his dream of sharing his voice with the world.

J. Howell is not your typical artist. Penning his thoughts to paper has served as therapy to unleash the emotion and passion he portrays through his music. Although most would try to categorize him to only R&B, his vocal capability and diverse musical influence allows him to capture the hearts of all. With a combination of Beyonce’s vocal arrangements, a young Tevin Campbell’s voice range, and a hint of that 90s R&B/Hip Hop swag, you have the perfect blend of J. Howell’s eclectic style and sound. No bells and whistles, strictly “heart music.” He takes his own experiences and weaves them into something that people can feel and relate to.

WHEN ASKED WHAT ADVICE HE WOULD GIVE TO THE WORLD, HE HAD THIS TO SAY: “Don’t compromise who you are to fit in with the trends of the world. Stay true to you, and everything will align the way they should.”

His first EP, Red Room, produced by Teray Love features the hit singles: “Something About Ya,” that is currently charting #30 on Billboard Urban/Mainstream, “Deserve” “Faithful” and his first lead single, “Talk” that charted #15 on Billboard Adult R&B. However, his simple live acoustic single and video, “My Everything,” is his top streamed and viewed song to date. Currently, his music has totaled over 34 million streams with support from across the globe.

J.Howell is an international star. His “Howlers” extend all over the world, especially in South Africa

