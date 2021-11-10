Get To Know KYS FEST 2021 Performer Chrissy

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

KYS Fest 2021 is going live tonight at 8pm!! You will see exclusive performances from Wale, Skip Marley, DJ Chose, J.Howell and many more! Among those performing is Phoenix Music Group newcomer Chrissy!

Chrissy is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but she is an emerging superstar as a singer, songwriter, and actress that is about to take Hollywood by storm! A child of tinsel town since the day she was born, her father is music producer, screenwriter, director, Chris Stokes. Learn more about her by listening to some of her music below…