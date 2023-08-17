Controversy Over ‘Blind Side’ Validity Leads To Social Media Oddly Turning On… Sandra Bullock?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Social media has, as usual, erupted into controversy. This time, over the allegations made by former NFL player Michael Oher, who said his adoptive white family, who was portrayed in the award-winning film The Blind Side, never really adopted him but did use their guardianship over him to enrich themselves at his expense.

Now, actress Sandra Bullock, who played Oher’s not-so-adoptive mother Leigh Anne Tuohy in the film, has caught a fair amount of ricochet from the backlash. In fact, folks are actually out here calling for Bullock to “give her Oscar back” after winning the academy award for her portrayal in the 2009 movie.

So, here’s the thing: If Oher’s allegations highlight anything, it’s the fact that these white savior tales aren’t the feel-good stories white people think they are, especially not to Black folks who are good and tired of that particular trope playing out in American movies and TV shows.

And there’s an argument to be made those white actors like Bullock, who has exclusively adopted Black children in real life, jump to do films like The Blind Side to socially benefit themselves and white audiences who don’t understand that white saviorism is an off-shoot of white supremacy dressed up to look like racial harmony—and that’s exactly why these films win Oscars in the first place.

Still, most people on social media, including Black people, seem to agree that Bullock isn’t to blame for any of this.

So, what do y’all think? Is it fair to shift some of the blame for this whole debacle on Sandra Bullock just because she portrayed Tuohy, or do people need to chill and leave Bullock out of it?

