Winston Duke’s Thick Thighs In ‘Us’ Got Black Twitter Thirsty AF

It’s no secret that Jordan Peele’s Us was all the buzz this weekend, making a whopping $71 million at the box office here in the U.S. It also set the record for the biggest opening of an original horror movie ever!

But what also had folks talking was Winston Duke’s beautiful thick thighs.

See, in the terrifying new horror film, Duke plays Lupita Nyong’o’s husband Gabe Wilson, who not only told the corniest jokes, but gave the girls life in a bedroom scene where he rocked some green boxers that showed off those melanated meaty legs.

And of course Black Twitter lost its damn mind, which only got worse when our brother website Bossip tweeted this:

Thicks Is Us: Winston Duke’s Thickalicoius Thigh Meats Deserve Best Supporting Actor For Looking Like They Will M'BreakYou Into Vibranium Dust And Are Pulverizing Panny Drawls Across The Internethttps://t.co/TYm8epLsyC pic.twitter.com/Qia6b6iaCZ — Bossip (@Bossip) March 25, 2019

A MESS!

Here are some of our favorite thirstiest Tweets so far:

