Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos]

Every year the Monumental Foundation brings the MSE family together to deliver gifts to families in southeast d.c. This year members of the Washington Wizards and the world champion Washington Mystics visited Bright Beginnings, Martha’s Table and Hendley Elementary School. Even though the gifts were for the youth; Elena Delle Donne, Ish Smith, Tianna Hawkins, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner, were the ones who truly left with that Holiday joy. Take a look at some of the highlights from their trip in these photos and video…
Video Produced & Edited by BreAnna Holmes
Video Filmed by Mauryse Ford
Photos by BreAnna Holmes
The @washwizards & @washmystics take us along with them as they share christmas cheer through our community
Rui poses with one of the presents for the youth in the south east community.
Mystics players and coach pose for a photo with a happy young boy.
Mystics players and coach pose for a photo with a happy young boy.
Elena Delle Donne opening gifts with the youth.
Wizards cheerleaders share pompoms with young child who steals everyone’s attention and hearts.
Ish Smith giving a big bag of presents to a family.
Opening presents from the monumental family.
Thomas Bryant and Rui Hacimura waiting to see what’s inside!
G Wiz having fun with the kids for Christmas.
Thomas Bryant makes time to pose for a few photos!
G Wiz never shys away from a photo! (G Wiz and @ShotbyMLB)