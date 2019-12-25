Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos]

Photos
12.25.19
Wizards & Mystics Spread Christmas Cheer In Southeast D.C. [Video & Photos]

Posted 16 hours ago

Every year the Monumental Foundation brings the MSE family together to deliver gifts to families in southeast d.c. This year members of the Washington Wizards and the world champion Washington Mystics visited Bright Beginnings, Martha’s Table and Hendley Elementary School. Even though the gifts were for the youth; Elena Delle Donne, Ish Smith, Tianna Hawkins, Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner, were the ones who truly left with that Holiday joy. Take a look at some of the highlights from their trip in these photos and video…

Video Produced & Edited by BreAnna Holmes

Video Filmed by Mauryse Ford

Photos by BreAnna Holmes

 

 

 

1. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Rui poses with one of the presents for the youth in the south east community.

2. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Mystics players and coach pose for a photo with a happy young boy.

3. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

4. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Elena Delle Donne opening gifts with the youth.

5. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Wizards cheerleaders share pompoms with young child who steals everyone’s attention and hearts.

6. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Ish Smith giving a big bag of presents to a family.

7. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

8. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Opening presents from the monumental family.

9. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Thomas Bryant and Rui Hacimura waiting to see what’s inside!

10. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

G Wiz having fun with the kids for Christmas.

11. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

Thomas Bryant makes time to pose for a few photos!

12. Monumental Foundation Gift Delivery

G Wiz never shys away from a photo! (G Wiz and @ShotbyMLB)

